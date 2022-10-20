Mumbai, October 20: In a shocking incident that took place in Karnataka, a woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the 10th floor of her apartment in Bengaluru. Police officials said that the woman took the drastic step as she was depressed after receiving a divorce notice from her husband.

According to a report in the Times of India, the shocking incident took place on Tuesday morning when the 34-year-old woman allegedly jumped to death from the 10th floor of her apartment located on the Panathur-Varthur Road. The deceased has been identified as Upasana Rawat. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Bhopal Man Beats Neighbour To Death for Interfering in His Fight With Wife Over ‘Cooking Mutton on Tuesday’.

Cops said that the woman was depressed as she received a divorce notice from her husband. The woman, an HR manager tied the knot with Nihar Ranjan Routray, a software engineer nearly eight years ago. Police officials also said that the deceased woman was upset over domestic issues at home.

The police also found a 'suicide note' at her apartment in which the woman claimed that her husband harassed her. "I am dying because of my husband's mental abuse and torture. Let him be punished," the 'suicide note' read. Police also learned that the couple does not have any children and the two were living separately for some time. Paras Porwal, Mumbai-Based Real Estate Developer, Commits Suicide by Jumping Off 23rd Floor of High Rise Building.

An officer privy to the investigation said, "Based on the death note and the complaint filed by Upasana's family, we have booked Nihar under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) and detained him for questioning."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 20, 2022 03:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).