Bengaluru, September 20: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted and extorted a 24-year-old woman at their co-living PG in Whitefield early on September 16. The accused, Sai Babu Chennuru, reportedly attacked the victim, a private bank employee, with a knife, leaving her with stab injuries on her back. He allegedly stripped her, clicked photos on his mobile, and forced himself on her while threatening her life. Sai then demanded money, extorting INR 14,000 from her digital wallet when she could not pay the full amount.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, identified as Rithu (name changed), thought a friend was ringing her doorbell at 3 AM, but was instead confronted by Sai, a fellow PG resident. She said he locked the door from inside, attacked her, and carried out the assault while repeatedly threatening to kill both of them. He also threatened to leak the explicit photos to her family and friends if she reported the assault. Rithu managed to remain conscious and later contacted a friend, who helped get her admitted to a hospital around 7 AM for treatment of stab injuries. Bengaluru Shocker: Couple Allegedly Strangles Minor Daughter and Son to Death Before Husband Dies by Suicide; Wife Survives Attempt, Arrested in Gonakanahalli Village.

As per the report, the accused allegedly demanded INR 70,000, but when Rithu could not pay, he transferred INR 14,000 from her digital wallet to his account. Police have registered a case against Sai under multiple sections, including attempt to murder, sexual harassment, outraging the modesty of a woman, and extortion. Preliminary investigations revealed that the two had known each other for a couple of months prior to the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

Authorities confirmed that Sai had been arrested and is currently in police custody while further investigations continue. The TOI report also mentioned that Sai filed a counter-complaint on September 17, claiming he had been in love with the victim and that a quarrel escalated the situation. He alleged that PG staffers and other residents confined and physically assaulted him upon returning late that night. Both cases remain under investigation, with police assessing evidence, witness statements, and digital traces from the victim’s mobile.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

