Bengaluru, September 15: In a shocking incident, a couple allegedly strangled their two minor children on the outskirts of Bengaluru, before the husband died by suicide on Saturday evening, September 13, due to financial stress. The tragedy unfolded in Gonakanahalli village under Bengaluru Rural district. The deceased were identified as Shiva Kumar alias Shivu, his daughter Chandrakala, 11, and son Uday Surya, 7. The wife, Manjula, 30, who also attempted suicide, was rescued by neighbours and later taken into police custody.

According to an Indian Express report, the couple had been living in isolation after their inter-caste marriage led to their families distancing themselves. Shivu, who worked in a private firm, lost his job following an accident a few months ago, which further deepened their financial woes. With limited income from Manjula’s odd jobs, the family struggled to meet basic needs, leading to rising tensions at home. Bengaluru Shocker: PG Owner Allegedly Rapes College Student Just 10 Days After She Moves In, Arrested.

Police said Shivu had turned to alcohol in recent months, worsening the situation. On Saturday, after allegedly killing the children, he asked Manjula to fetch food. By the time she returned, he had taken his own life. Shocked by the scene, Manjula reportedly called her parents, crying that she too would end her life. Her screams alerted neighbours, who rushed to the house. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide After Alleged Dowry Harassment, Husband’s Affair; Family Alleges Torture, Seeks Justice.

The neighbours managed to stop Manjula from harming herself and immediately informed the police. The bodies of the children and Shivu have been handed over to family members after post-mortem examinations. Officials said a detailed probe is underway to confirm the sequence of events, while Manjula remains in custody for questioning.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

