Bengaluru, February 22: A 25-year-old woman from Manipur was reportedly assaulted and molested by four minors near the regional passport office in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area on Saturday. The group also attacked her male friend. However, with the help of passersby, one of the attackers was apprehended and handed over to the police, who later detained the other three.

According to a report in TOI the four boys, aged between 16 and 17, were taken into custody. A police officer stated that since they were minors, their statements were recorded and they were sent home. Further action will be based on the ongoing investigation. A case has been registered under IPC sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt).

The woman, identified as Leina (name changed), is employed at a city hotel. She reported to the police that the incident occurred around 1.30 am when they were returning home after disposing of waste. She was molested by the boys loitering in front of a building. When she resisted and shouted at them, they physically assaulted her and her friend.

The boys repeatedly punched Leina in the face and kicked her, causing her to bleed from her nose and mouth. Her friend was also assaulted when he tried to intervene. The boys attempted to hit Leina with a wooden log, but her friend shielded her.

As more people gathered at the scene, the boys fled but returned with logs. Seeing the crowd, they ran away again but were chased by some people, and one of them was caught.

A man drove Leina, her friend, and the detained boy to a police station, assisted her in filing a complaint, and then took the duo to a hospital.

