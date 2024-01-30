Ujjain, January 30: A man who was convicted of raping his daughter in 2012 and sentenced to life imprisonment was acquitted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on January 24, 2024. The court found that the daughter had filed a false case against her father under the influence of her boyfriend, who wanted to get rid of her father’s interference in their relationship.

According to Jagran, the daughter, who was a minor at the time of the incident, had accused her father of sexually assaulting her on the night of March 18, 2012, when her mother was not at home. She had also alleged that he had threatened to kill her if she told anyone. She had fled to her grandfather’s house and lodged a complaint at the Chola Mandir Police Station on March 21, 2012. The father was arrested and booked under Sections 376 and 506 of the IPC. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Tries to Implicate Relative in Fake Rape Case in Dewas, Court Awards Her 10-Year Rigorous Imprisonment.

What Happened in the Court?

However, during the hearing at the High Court, the daughter admitted that she had lied about the rape and that her physical relations were only with her boyfriend. She said that she had filed the case after her father scolded her for being with her boyfriend. Her grandfather and her younger sister also turned hostile and did not support her story.

Madhya Pradesh High Court Acquits Man

The court also noted that the medical reports did not show any evidence of sexual assault and that the prosecution had failed to conduct a DNA test on the sperm found on the girl’s underwear. The court said that the prosecution had failed to establish the foundational facts necessary for the conviction and that the father had suffered a great injustice. Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says 'More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False'.

The court, comprising Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Vivek Jain, set aside the conviction and fine imposed by the Sessions Court and ordered the release of the father. The court said, “If the presence of the appellant in the custody is not required for any other case, he be released forthwith.”

