Bengaluru, May 9: A 35-year-old woman has allegedly committed suicide as she was unable to celebrate her two-year-old son’s birthday. Though she was already stressed about her family’s financial situation. But, her death was triggered by the fact that she wasn’t able to celebrate her son’s birthday

Times of india reported that Tejaswini B, a resident of Girigowdanadoddi, off Kanakapura Road, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her residence on Friday. Her younger brother Ajay Kumar told police she had tied the knot with Srikanta, a farmer, several years ago and the couple had two children — Deeksha and Dhanush. Karnataka Shocker: Woman Dies After Husband Beats Her, Locks Her Inside Room For 3 Hours Suspecting Fidelity

Srikanta had taken a loan against his agricultural land and started a poultry farm. However, he was forced to shut down the business after incurring huge losses, which pushed the family into financial distress. Amid all of this, Tejaswini had intended to celebrate her son’s second birthday and discussed it with her husband. Srikanth, reiterating the family’s financial situation, requested her to hold off on the plans and wait until he returned from a visit to Mysuru. Gujarat: Married Woman Dies By Suicide Due To Alleged Harassment By Neighbour In Rajkot; Case Registered

My sister was upset about life. She was unable to celebrate her son’s birthday and had a financial crisis with pending loans. She hanged herself using a sari,” Kumar stated in his complaint.

According to police, the incident came to light around 5.30pm on Friday and villagers rushed Tejaswini to a hospital. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Police registered a case of unnatural death.

