Bengaluru, April 25: A 55-year-old man was arrested on charges of murdering his wife at their home in Nagegowdanapalya near Talaghattapura late on Friday. He had allegedly been abusing her for several years. The arrest is based on the complaint from his 24-year-old son.

TOI reported that the accused, Marappa’s arrest was preceded by a three-hour drama that saw his son Girish and neighbours make futile attempts to get him to open the door so they could help Padma, 48, whom he had rendered unconscious. Marappa had assaulted his wife and locked the door when his son went out to get help. He only opened the door when police arrived, by which time she was dead. Karnataka Shocker: Man Strangles 31-Year-Old Wife to Death After Fight Over Mobile Addiction

Girish had gone out at 4pm and returned home at 6.30pm, police said. “...My father had hit my mother before I had left and they had been fighting throughout the day. She could not even cook. When I returned at 6.30pm, I found her unconscious on the bed. I rushed out to get help but my father locked the door,” Girish’s complaint stated. Karnataka Shocker: Suspecting Fidelity, 37-Year-Old Cabbie Kills Wife; Arrested

According to Girish’s complaint, Marappa had been abusing his mother and physically assaulting her for several years.

“He suspected her fidelity and that led to constant fighting. He did not heed to advice from relatives or neighbours and used to hit her. On Friday, the fight began in the morning and had been going on,” he added. The couple had fought even the day before, police said. On the day of the incident, Girish had stepped out to buy food, the FIR said, and found his mother in a bad state when he returned.

Initial investigation has been unable to establish Padma could have been saved had Marappa opened the door and allowed Girish and the neighbours to rush her to a hospital. “When the door was finally opened after police arrived, the neighbours and Girish rushed inside to find Padma dead,” the FIR stated.

My father had been torturing my mother. He even beat her with a wooden stick,” Girish said, demanding legal action against Marappa.

