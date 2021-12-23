Rajkot, December 23: A married woman allegedly died by suicide in Gujarat’s Rajkot district on Wednesday. The woman took the extreme step due to alleged harassment by her neighbour. The woman hanged herself at her house in the Railnagar area of Rajkot. The woman’s neighbour has been booked for abetment for suicide. The deceased was identified as Rekha. The accused, Sanjay Parmar, reportedly was pressuring the deceased for an affair. Gujarat Shocker: Woman Harassed and Beaten, Forced To Commit Suicide by Husband, Stepson in Vadodara.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Rekha got married to Sunil five years ago, and the couple has a two-year-old son. Parmar somehow managed to get Rekha’s number and started messaging her. He was forcing Rekha to keep a relationship with him. However, the woman rejected his advances and told everything to her father.

The woman’s father came to Rajkot from Ranavav and reprimanded the accused. Parmar assured that he would not harass Rekha. For some time, the accused stopped harassing the woman, but later, he started doing the same thing. When the accused did not stop, the woman ended her life. Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

The deceased’s family lodged a complaint against Parmar. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused of abetment to suicide. The body was sent for postmortem. No arrest has been made in the case so far. The police have launched a detailed investigation into the matter.

