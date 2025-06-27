Bengaluru, June 27: In an unfortunate incident in Karnataka, a 20-year-old woman allegedly died after falling from the 13th floor of an under-construction building in Bengaluru. The deceased woman was later identified as Nandini. The alleged incident occurred in South Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara. Police officials said that the deceased woman had gone to the under-construction building with three of her friends, including two men, to drink and party.

After Nandini fell and died, her three friends allegedly fled the spot, reports Free Press Journal. During the preliminary investigation, cops learnt that Nandini worked as a sales executive at a hypermarket in the city. While investigating the case, police officials scanned CCTV footage, which helped them trace down one of Nandini's friends. Bengaluru Shocker: Nursing Student Raped by PG Owner After Confessing to Theft; Accused Arrested.

During questioning, the victim's friend revealed what transpired at the party. Nandini's friend told cops that they had fought over a relationship issue. The friend also revealed that after the fight, Nandini allegedly went to the building's terrace to shoot a "sad reel." However, while she was recording the reel, Nandini lost her balance and fell into the shaft of the lift.

Cops also said that soon after Nandini fell, her friends who had come for the party allegedly fled the scene. The victim's three friends included two men and a woman. Police traced the woman with the help of the CCTV at the building. Fatima, DCP (South East), confirmed the incident and said that they were partying in the building. Bengaluru Shocker: Rapido Driver Slaps Woman Over Rash Driving Complaint After Kannada-English Spat, Video Surfaces.

"They later went to the terrace to record reels, and she slipped and fell to her death. As of now, we are unaware if a relationship issue led to this," she added. The DCP also said that a case has been registered under the Unnatural Death Report (UDR), and they are investigating the matter.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 27, 2025 09:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).