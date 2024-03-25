Bengaluru, March 25: In a crackdown on water wastage, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed fines totalling Rs 1.1 lakh on 22 families in Bengaluru. Each family faced a penalty of Rs 5,000 for using Cauvery water for non-essential activities such as car washing and gardening during acute water scarcity.

According to the Deccan Herald report, the enforcement action was based on complaints lodged via social media, highlighting the misuse of potable water. The BWSSB's south division, known for its stringent water usage monitoring, spearheaded the initiative. The BWSSB said it had collected Rs 1.1 lakh in fines from the 22 households. The fines were collected from different areas of the city, with the highest - Rs 80,000 - coming from the southern region. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Water Supply and Sewage Board Bans Usage of Drinking Water for Car Washing, Gardening and Construction.

Holi Celebration Minus Water in Bengaluru

This move aligns with the BWSSB's recent ban on using Cauvery and borewell water for Holi festival celebrations, including pool and rain dances, which many establishments had planned despite the water crisis. In response to the ban, several hotels have ceased advertising rain dance events. Additionally, the BWSSB has mandated the installation of aerators in various commercial and public venues to regulate water flow from taps. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Has Not Seen Such Severe Drought in Three-Four Decades, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Looking forward, the government is exploring using treated water as an alternative for non-drinking purposes to alleviate the city's water shortage. Plans are underway to replenish Bengaluru's dry lakes with treated wastewater, aiding in the recharging of borewells in anticipation of the summer peak.

