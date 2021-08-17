Bengaluru, August 17: A case of fraud has surfaced from Karnataka where a woman from Bengaluru was duped of Rs 1.8 crore on the pretext of getting cured of her depression problem. Reports inform that the victim has been identified as a 44-year-old private company employee from Seshadripuram. According to a report by TOI, the woman approached the cops and filed a complaint against the fraudsters--two sisters and their brother from Uttar Pradesh. The trio had allegedly cheated her of Rs 1.8 crore on the pretext of performing pujas to cure her of depression.

According to a complainant, the woman met one of the sisters through a spiritual website in 2016, with whom she shared her issues about depression. The UP woman introduced the woman to her younger sister and brother. The victim of the fraud told the cops that she was depressed when she got in touch with them and the elder sister assured that they can cure depression by performing rituals.

The trio directed the woman to visit temples regularly. After few weeks, the elder sister told her that she was facing a bad time and more rituals should be performed for a couple of years. The fraudsters gave her two bank account numbers and asked her to deposit cash. The complainant alleged that the trio exhorted Rs 1.8 crore in various installments between January 2016 and August 2020.

The TOI report states there the woman later demanded an explanation from them and also the money after she found no improvement in her health. She realised she was being cheated for all the years after the trio stopped answering her calls, following which she registered a complaint about the fraud.

