Bengaluru, July 5: In a shocking incident, a man killed his 20-year-old wife in Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru on June 28 on the suspicion of infedility. The accused later lied to the deceased’s family that she died of epilepsy. The deceased has been identified as Sania. The couple got married two years ago. The accused Ajit lives in BTM Layout II Stage in Bengaluru. The 25-year-old accused was arrested by police. Gujarat Man Stabbed to Death by Wife and In-Laws in Rajkot After He Accused Her of Infidelity.

According to a report published in The New Express, Ajit murdered his wife after an argument broke between the couple while they were alcohol together on the night of June 28. He cooked up a false story to cover up his crime. The accused suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair as Sania was going out regularly.

The accused is a bartender by profession. As per the report, Ajit kicked his wife and even hit on her head and back with a piece of plywood. On the morning of June 29, Ajit admitted Sania to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries at around 9:30 pm. Diwali Shocker: Solapur Man Kills Wife Over 'Infidelity' Suspicion.

“Doctors reported the matter to the police as she had injuries on her body. A post-mortem was conducted, and doctors opined that Sania had died of injuries,” reported the media house quoting a police official as saying. Ajit was later picked up by the police, and during tan interrogation, he confessed his crime. The police have started an investigation into the case.

