Bengaluru: Woman TikTok User Divorces Husband After Spouse Objects to Her Raunchy Videos

TikTok logo (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, February 6: A woman chose to part ways with her husband of 12 years after he objected to her posting videos on TikTok. According to a Times of India report, the man termed it as damaging to family values. Three years ago, the woman's neighbour introduced her to TikTok and she instantly got hooked to it. Using a pseudo handle, she started uploading raunchy videos and enjoying all the attention in terms of the comments and likes.

Her husband was working in Saudi Arabia and for the longest amount of time, he was not aware of his wife's videos until a friend showed him one day. When he confronted his wife, the later refused and started accusing her husband of doubting her. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Forces 3-Year-Old Daughter to Drink Whiskey, Stabs Wife With Screwdriver After She Complains to Counselling Centre.

Her husband left his well-paying job and then came down to Bengaluru to directly speak to his wife, however she kept on denying it. But there was one video which revealed all her lies. She admitted posting several revealing videos based on the demand of her followers.

The husband approached police, who tried to reconcile the couple through counselling. However, the woman refused to forgo her followers and fans who have appreciated her performance over the last few years. The couple is headed for a divorce and will be fighting a legal battle over the custody of their son.