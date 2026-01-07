Mumbai, January 7: Global communications platform Truecaller announced today, January 7, the appointment of Vikas Khanna as Senior Director of Ad Sales for its India operations. A veteran with over 25 years of experience in the media and technology landscape, Khanna has been tasked with leading Truecaller’s direct sales business in its largest market. The move comes as the company seeks to scale its advertising ecosystem through direct brand partnerships and AI-driven sales solutions.

Khanna joins Truecaller during a period of strategic transformation for the platform, which has recently shifted its focus toward industry-vertical-led solutions and high-premium inventory. Truecaller Announces Full Integration With Latest iOS 18.2 or Newer Version, Says Service ‘Now Works on iPhone’.

Who Is Vikas Khanna? New Senior Director of Ad Sales for Truecaller

Vikas Khanna brings a diverse professional background to Truecaller, having held senior leadership roles across print, television, and digital media. Before this appointment, he served as Senior Vice President of Ad Sales at JioHotstar, where he played a key role in navigating one of India's largest digital media mergers. His extensive resume includes tenures at several of India’s most influential media organisations, including:

Star Sports and JioHotstar (Digital & TV Ad Sales)

TikTok (Social Media Monetisation)

NDTV, Times of India, and the India Today Group (Traditional Media)

NewsX, ITV Network, and TV18 (Broadcast Journalism & Sales)

Vikas Khanna's Educational Background

Vikas Khanna has a degree in Business Administration and Management from Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. He also holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from Gujarat University and another degree from the Mudra Institute of Communications. As per his LinkedIn profile, Khanna has over Has over 20 years of professional experience spanning across Print, Television and Digital media.

Driving Direct Brand Partnerships

In his new role, Khanna will oversee the scaling of direct brand relationships - a pillar that Truecaller identifies as the future of its advertising business. By moving away from a reliance on standard third-party inventory, Truecaller intends to offer advertisers deeper data insights and more tailored, results-focused partnerships.

Hemant Arora, Vice President of Global Ads Business at Truecaller, noted that India remains a "strategic market" and that Khanna's entrepreneurial mindset is essential for the company's next growth phase. "Advertising must be built on a data-first approach, powered by AI, and measured beyond surface-level metrics," Arora stated. Truecaller Introduces Real-Time Caller ID and Spam Blocking Feature for iPhone Users; Know How To Activate It.

AI and the 'ROI of Trust'

The appointment coincides with Truecaller’s push to integrate advanced analytics into its ad suite. The company recently launched its proprietary "ROI of Trust" framework, an AI-powered tool designed to measure the real business impact of trust-based advertising. Khanna will be responsible for promoting this and other premium, "direct-only" inventory to top-tier brands, leveraging Truecaller's daily active user base of over 450 million people.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official LinkedIn Account of Vikas Khanna). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2026 10:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).