Bengaluru Shocker: Man Forces 3-Year-Old Daughter to Drink Whiskey, Stabs Wife With Screwdriver After She Complains to Counselling Centre

Representational Image

Bengaluru, February 5: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife with a screwdriver in the nose after she called the women helpline number asking for help. According to a Times of India report, the woman had called the number after her husband forced their 3-year-old daughter to drink whiskey. Police are yet to arrest the accused.

The woman married the man against her parent's wishes. At the time of the marriage, she was not aware that her husband was a criminal offender. When the woman was four months pregnant, he was arrested by the police on the charge of murder. After she gave birth to a girl child, he was out on bail and asked her to hand over their daughter to him. Karnataka Shocker: Forced to Watch Porn by Wife, Husband Finds Videos of Her Having Sex With Several Men.

The wife was living with her parents and was working as domestic help. In January this year, the accused came and assaulted the woman and took away the child. Much to the shock of the woman, he sends a video, where he cajoled the little girl to drink alcohol. The woman immediately rushed to the counselling centre, who helped her to track the child, but the man managed to flee.

A few days ago, the man again entered the woman's house and attacked her with the screwdriver, for filing a complaint against him. The woman has reportedly fled the city fearing her husband.