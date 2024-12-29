Actress Jaya Bhattacharya, known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has brought attention to a deeply disturbing case of animal abuse in Naigaon, Mumbai. During a press conference, the actress revealed that a one-and-a-half-month-old puppy was brutally raped multiple times by a boy residing in a chawl in Naigaon East. Actress Jaya Bhattacharya Rescues Male Puppy Raped by Boy, Dog’s Internal Organs Damaged – Disturbing Videos Surface.

Jaya Bhattacharya shared the horrific details of the incident, stating, “Isko molest kia gaya, isko rape kia gaya (It was molested, it was raped).” She explained that the accused had been taking the puppy home for the past three days. Initially, it was assumed he was rescuing the puppy and providing it shelter. Tragically, the puppy was instead subjected to heinous acts of bestiality.

Jaya Bhattacharya on Shocking Animal Abuse in Naigaon

During the press conference, Jaya Bhattacharya appealed to everyone, urging, “Please hamara saath de (Please support us). We are the good people of the society.” She emphasised the need for justice in this shocking case of animal cruelty. The actress’ emotional plea sheds light on the pressing issue of animal abuse and the importance of accountability in such cases.

