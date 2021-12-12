Bhopal, December 12: One of the two bike-borne robbers, who hurled chilli powder into the eyes of a woman doctor outside a marriage garden on Hoshangabad Road and robbed her of her gold necklace has been arrested by the Misrod police on Thursday .

Police said the nabbed accused is a professional dancer. He and his accomplice joined the wedding procession and while dancing hatched a plan to loot the necklace. Maharashtra: Six Held for Robbing Gold Trader of Rs 46 Lakh in Kalamboli, Four Still at Large

A report in The Times Of India quoted a police official as saying that the accused Ankit Gujre alias Ankit Dancer, 22 hails from Jamta village in Betul district and is presently residing at a rented house in Mandideep.

Ankit along with his accomplice Shubham Soni committed the loot with Dr Abha Jindal on December 1 outside a marriage garden while she was waiting for her husband, who had gone to take out their car from the parking. The police are looking for the second accused.

In an earlier incident, In yet another case of fraud, a woman duped a Bandra-based jeweller of a diamond necklace worth Rs 28 lakh by posing as a VIP. The jeweller has filed a complaint against the woman at Bandra police station. Mumbai: Jeweller Duped of Diamond Necklace Worth Rs 28 Lakh by Woman Posing As VIP, Case Registered

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2021 07:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).