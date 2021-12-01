Mumbai, December 1: In yet another case of fraud, a woman has duped a Bandra-based jeweller of a diamond necklace worth Rs 28 lakh by posing as a VIP. The jeweller has filed a complaint against the woman at Bandra police station.

In his complaint, the jeweller has said that another person introduced the woman as a celebrity and she chose a diamond necklace and took it with her on the pretext of showing it to her husband promising to return later. Ever since she has avoided the calls. Chandigarh: Elderly Woman Duped of Gold Jewellery By Two Fraudsters.

As per the report published by TOI, the woman involved in this case is Lubina Wazir alias Sapna who was arrested for her role in honey trapping and extorting Rs 3.3 crore from a Kolhapur Businessman, said the police. The case has been registered at Bandra police and crime branch is doing further investigation.

