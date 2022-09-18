Bhopal, September 18: Crimes against women and girl child continue to rise. An 11-year-old girl who was on her way to pick-up her younger sister from her school on her bicycle, was allegedly grabbed, dragged in an autorickshaw and molested by two accused in broad daylight in Ratibad locality on Friday afternoon.

Based on the complaint of the girl’s father, police have arrested Arvind (21), a resident of Sarvar village in Ratibad locality, and launched a search to nab his accomplice, reported TOI.

Police said that the two, one of them the driver of the loading auto-rickshaw, had been stalking the minor for the past one week on her way to school. Bhopal Shocker: Nursery Student Raped in School Bus by Driver in Bhopal; MP Home Minister Says School Management Will Be Questioned

Ratibad SHO Sudhesh Tiwari said that the survivor's father, a resident of Ratibad, works as a food delivery boy. The victim, his elder daughter is a Class 8 student while his younger 8-year-old daughter is a Class 3 student. The 11-year-old girl goes to the younger daughter's school daily to pick her up on her bicycle.

On Friday at around 2 pm, when the 11-year-old was going to pick up her younger sister from school, the two accused boarding the loading auto-rickshaw grabbed her, dragged her inside their vehicle, and molested her. Kerala Shocker: Man Chops Off Wife’s Hands With Machete Over Family Feud in Pathanamthitta, Arrested

When she started screaming for help, the accused duo fled the spot. The girl returned home and narrated her ordeal to her parents who approached the Ratibad police and lodged a complaint.

Ratibad police have registered a molestation case under relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act against the two accused.

