Kerala, September 18: Koodal police have arrested a man on Sunday morning for chopping off his wife's hand in Pathanamthitta. The accused has been identified as Ezhamkulam native Santhosh.

Santhosh’s wife Vidya had been living at her parents house in Kalanjoor for the past 5 years and was separated from him. The divorce case of the couple was proceeding in a local court, reported mathrubhumi.com.

On September 17, Santhosh reached Vidya's house at around 9 pm and attacked her. He chopped off her hands with a machete and also cut her hair and inflicted injuries on her head. Santhosh severed Vidya's arm from the wrist and the other hand from below her elbow. Vidya's father Vijayan who wanted to save his daughter was also attacked and sustained injuries. Both Vidya and her father were admitted to Thiruvananthapuram hospital.

The neighbours spotted Santhosh several times near Vidya's house for the past few days and hence, the police concluded that Santhosh's attack was preplanned to take revenge. The accused was traced with the help of mobile phone number and the combined efforts of many police stations of the region.

Santhosh married Vidya six years ago. But both of them lived together only for a year. They were living separately since issues began to surface in their relationship.

