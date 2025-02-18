Patna, February 18: In a shocking incident, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a cattle, which he subsequently strangled to death in Bihar's Purnia. According to the police, the accused was in an intoxicated state when he committed the bestiality crime against a cattle in Bihar.

The accused, identified as Mataru Rishi (30), son of Brahmadev Rishi from Nayapatti Panchayat in the K Nagar police station area, reportedly took the animal about 500 meters from its owner's home to a cornfield, a Dainik Bhaskar report said. According to the cattle owner, Mataru forcibly took the animal from the front of his house in the afternoon. Bestiality Case in Thane: Man Has Sex With Stray Dog in Wagle Estate in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

Drunk Man Rapes Goat in Field, Kills It Later in Bihar

As per the report, Mataru's wife, who had tied the cattle to a post, discovered it missing when she stepped outside. After searching the area, she found Mataru in the field with the cattle and raised an alarm. Local residents arrived at the scene and, finding Mataru under the influence of alcohol, assaulted him, resulting in injuries. Unnatural Sex Case: Elderly Man Accused of Raping Cow Granted Bail by Allahabad High Court.

The cattle owner has filed a case of rape and unnatural sex against Mataru, leading to his arrest by the police. He is currently receiving treatment for his injuries at K Nagar PHC in Bihar. K Nagar police station chief Navdeep Kumar Gupta confirmed that an investigation is underway based on the complaint received.

