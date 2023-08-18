Patna, Aug 18: A man in Bihar's Bagaha district has been jailed for allegedly thrashing a woman and biting her private parts, an official said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Sahani. He is also said to be associated with a political party. Bihar: BJP MLA From Champaran Rashmi Verma’s ‘Objectionable’ Photos Go Viral on Social Media.

Sahani had gone to the district court to seek bail in connection with a case lodged by the victim, however, the judicial magistrate Kiran Chaurasia sent him to jail after she saw the bite marks on the woman's body.

The incident happened at a village in Bagaha district on August 6 when Sahani and others had brutally assaulted the woman's son. When she tried to save her son, the accused thrashed her as well, and also bit her private parts.

Following the incident, the woman lodged an FIR against six persons, including Sahani.

The police were then making efforts to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, Sahani went to the district court to seek bail. The woman was also present there.

When he applied for bail, the victim's lawyer objected to it. She also showed the bite mark on her private parts to the judge. Bihar Shocker: Nurse Stabbed to Death in Patna; Matter Seems To Be of Personal Enmity, Says ASP Kamya Mishra (Watch Video).

After noticing the bite marks, the judge rejected the bail plea of Sandeep Sahani.

The judge, Kiran Chaurasia, also directed the police to take the accused into custody and send to jail.

