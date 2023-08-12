In a shocking incident that took place in Bihar, a nurse was allegedly stabbed to death in Patna. Speaking about the incident, Patna Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra said that the nurse was on her way to her hostel after completing her shift when she was reportedly stabbed. "Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari," she said. Mishra also said that so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the matter. "Further probe underway," she added. Bihar Horror: Nurse Found Dead in Ambulance Under Mysterious Circumstances in Muzaffarpur, Mother Alleges Gang-Rape.

Nurse Stabbed to Death in Bihar

#WATCH | A nurse stabbed to death in Bihar's Patna Patna Sadar ASP Kamya Mishra says, "She was going to her hostel after completing her shift when she was stabbed. Prima facie the matter seems to be of personal enmity. The deceased has been identified as Soni Kumari. No one has… pic.twitter.com/0cj8T9lODf — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)