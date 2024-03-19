Patna, March 19: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the results of Class 12th or Intermediate final exams soon. Currently, there is no official confirmation from the BSEB about the result announcement. Once declared, the students who took the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2024 can check their results on the official website of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board Result 2024: BSEB Likely to Announce Class 12 Results Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Check.

According to reports, the Bihar Inter Result 2024 will likely be out before Holi, which is on March 25, 2024. The Class 12 exams were held between February 1 and February 12. Notably, BSEB has already made available the Answer Keys for the objective-type questions. Candidates must provide their roll code and roll number to access their results. IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card Out: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers Shortlisted Candidates' Names Declared on ibps.in, Know How To Download Call Letter.

How To Check Bihar Inter Result 2024:

Open the official website of the Bihar Board: biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Go to Intermediate results 2024 page

Enter your login credentials like Roll Number, Date of Birth etc.

Submit the details and check your result

Take a printout of your result for future reference.

The Bihar board will convene a press conference before the results are announced and will reveal details like pass percentage, gender-wise results, names of toppers, how to apply for scrutiny, etc.

After the Bihar Board 12th Results are announced, students can download their marksheets from the board's official website. Hard copies of the marksheets and Class 12th passing certificate will be dispatched to the respective schools in the state, and students can also obtain them directly from there.

