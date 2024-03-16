IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card Out: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers Shortlisted Candidates' Names Declared on ibps.in, Know How To Download Call Letter

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the scorecard for the IBPS SO 2024 Mains exam on its official website, ibps.in. This scorecard is available for candidates who have successfully passed the exam and have been shortlisted for interviews.

Education Team Latestly| Mar 16, 2024 11:26 AM IST
IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card Out: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers Shortlisted Candidates' Names Declared on ibps.in, Know How To Download Call Letter
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the scorecard for the IBPS SO 2024 Mains exam on its official website, ibps.in. This scorecard is available for candidates who have successfully passed the exam and have been shortlisted for interviews. Candidates will be able to download the interview score card from now until March 31. The date of the IBPS SO interview, however, has not yet been disclosed.

The IBPS SO selection process includes a 100-mark interview round, wherein candidates are required to achieve a minimum qualifying score of 40%. However, candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD categories must attain a minimum qualifying score of 35%. The interview phase accounts for 20% of the total evaluation, with the remaining 80% weightage assigned to the IBPS SO Mains exam.

How To Check IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card:

  • Go to the official website ibps.in

  • Navigate the homepage carefully and search for "CRP-PO/MT>>Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officer/Management Trainee-XIII"

  • A new homepage will appear

  • Click on the link that says  "Check Your Final Scores for Interview Exam for IBPS PO-XIII"

  • After clicking enter your password, date of birth, and registration number or roll number

  • Enter the Captcha Code that appears

  • Click on the submit button

Notably, candidates who have qualified the IBPS PO Main exam which was held on January 28 2024 and made it to the CRP PO/MTs-XIII interview round for the position of Probationary Officer/Management Trainee (PO/MT) can only access their scorecard and results on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. Candidates are advised to carefully verify the information presented in the scorecard after downloading.

