IBPS SO 2024 Mains Exam Score Card Out: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection Specialist Officers Shortlisted Candidates' Names Declared on ibps.in, Know How To Download Call Letter

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has published the scorecard for the IBPS SO 2024 Mains exam on its official website, ibps.in. This scorecard is available for candidates who have successfully passed the exam and have been shortlisted for interviews. Candidates will be able to download the interview score card from now until March 31. The date of the IBPS SO interview, however, has not yet been disclosed.
