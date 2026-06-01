Bihar: Jamui Woman Undergoes S*x Change, Marries BPSC Teacher; Video Goes Viral

A remarkable wedding from Bihar's Jamui district has grabbed widespread attention after a BPSC teacher married her cousin following a s*x change. The marriage, held on May 31, 2026, at the Pateshwarnath Temple in Lakshmipur block, has sparked intense discussion across the region and online.

According to reports, Nayna Shri, a BPSC-qualified teacher currently serving at a government primary school, married her cousin Rakhi Kumari, who recently underwent a s*x change and now identifies as Rahul. The couple, who grew up together in Harla village, reportedly shared a close bond since childhood that later developed into a romantic relationship. Kannauj: Woman Undergoes S*x Change to Marry Female Partner in Uttar Pradesh, Video of Wedding Goes Viral.

BPSC Teacher Marries Cousin After S*x Change in Bihar

Their relationship is said to have deepened while they were preparing for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) teacher recruitment examination in Patna. Nayna successfully cleared the examination in 2025 and was appointed as a teacher, while the couple continued planning their future together.

Reports suggest Rahul underwent the s*x change process around six months ago. The medical procedures were reportedly carried out in Delhi and involved significant expenses, some of which were financed through a loan. After completing the process, Rakhi officially changed the name to Rahul. Kushinagar: Man Undergoes S*x Change, Becomes 'Sonia' To Marry Lover in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

Family members said they had no prior knowledge of the wedding plans. On May 31, Rahul reportedly left home saying a mobile phone purchase was planned. Later, the couple reached the Pateshwarnath Temple, exchanged garlands, took seven sacred vows, and solemnized their marriage according to Hindu rituals.

After the wedding, local police verified the matter and stated that both individuals are adults and legally free to make their own personal decisions. Authorities added that there was no legal basis for intervention in the couple's choice.

The unusual love story, which began as a childhood friendship and culminated in marriage after a s*x change, has become one of the most talked-about stories in Jamui and across Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).