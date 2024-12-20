In a unique incident from Saraymira’s Devin Tola area in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, two women married each other after one of them underwent a sex-change procedure. The couple reportedly spent INR 7 lakh on the transition process, which involved multiple surgeries. With both families’ consent, a grand wedding ceremony was held, following traditional rituals. Locals revealed the couple had been in a relationship for some time before deciding to marry. The viral photos and videos of the wedding, shared on Thursday, have drawn widespread attention. This isn’t the first such case in Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a similar incident occurred in Bareilly, where a Budaun woman underwent a sex-change operation to marry her female partner. Bihar: Man Escapes Lockup by Breaking Ventilator After Arrest Over Sex With Girl on Pretext of Marriage in Sitamarhi; Manhunt Launched (Watch Video).

Woman Undergoes Sex Change to Marry Female Partner

यूपी के कन्नौज में दो लड़कियों ने आपस में रचाई शादी. जेंडर चेंज करवा कर एक लड़की बन गई लड़का, दूल्हा बनकर थामा हाथ pic.twitter.com/ufjQVB9SVJ — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 20, 2024

