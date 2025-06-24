In Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, two men who were in love with each other tied the knot after one of them underwent sex change and became a woman. According to a report in the Free Press Journal, one of the men swapped his gender and became a woman to marry his lover. A video of the couple tying the knot at the Shiva temple in Kushinagar has also surfaced online. It is alleged that Prem and Sonu, who were in a long-term relationship with each other, got married after Sonu changed his gender and became Sonia. The incident took place in Sitalpur, Nebua Naurangia. In the viral clip, the couple can be seen performing wedding ceremonies. It must be noted that same-sex marriage is not legally recognised in the country. Man Dies of Electrocution While Trying to Save His Wife in UP’s Kushinagar.

Man Undergoes Sex Change to Marry His Lover in Kushinagar

