Bihar Officer Manoj Kumar, Who Made Home Guard Do Squats For Stopping His Vehicle During Coronavirus Lockdown, Gets Promotion

Patna, April 26: The Bihar government, headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has promoted the agriculture officer who made a home guard personnel do sit-ups for stopping his vehicle in Araria. Manoj Kumar, who held the charge of district agriculture officer (DAO) of Araria, has been made Deputy Director and posted at the state headquarters in Patna. The departmental inquiry against Manoj Kumar will continue.

A few days ago Manoj Kumar was caught on camera forcing chowkidar Ganesh Lal Tatma to do squats after he stopped the bureaucrat’s vehicle and asked him to show the mandatory pass for moving during the coronavirus lockdown. The incident, whose video has gone viral on the social media, occurred near Surajpur pul (bridge) under Jokihat police station area on Monday.

Furious over being stopped, Kumar, after severely scolding the chowkidar, forced him to do 50 sit-ups while holding his ears. The agriculture officer did not stop at this and threatened that he could have sent Tatma to jail had he not been in a hurry to attend a video conference. A police officer, who was heard in the video posing as in-charge, also upbraided Tatma for “letting him down” in front of the senior officer. Delhi: Man Drags Traffic Police Personnel on Car's Bonnet for Two Kilometers, Video Goes Viral.

After the video of the incident surfaced on social media, it led to outrage over Kumar's conduct. Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took strong note of the incident and asserted that action will be taken against the erring officials after a probe report is submitted.