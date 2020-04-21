Bihar Home-Guard Made to do Sit-Ups in Public For Stopping Government Officer During Coronavirus Lockdown in Araria District, Watch Video

Bihar home-guard made to sit-ups in Araria district for stopping government official (Photo Credits: Screegrab/Twitter)

Araria, April 21: A home-guard deployed in Bihar’s Araria district was made to do sit-ups for stopping government officer on Monday during the coronavirus lockdown. The incident took place at Bairgachi Chowk of the district. According to reports, Ganesh Tatma stopped Manoj Kumar, District Agriculture Officer's (DAO) vehicle for checking during the shutdown. The video of the incident went viral on social media. India’s COVID-19 Tally Rises to 18,601 With 1336 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 590.

Kumar got angry at the home-guard and threatened him to send him to jail, had he not been in a hurry to attend a video conferencing. A senior police officer who was also present at the check-post sided the government official. In the video which went viral, Tatma could be seen doing sit-ups in public with holding his ears. The home-guard was also asked to apologise to the senior. Delhi: Man Drags Traffic Police Personnel on Car's Bonnet for Two Kilometers, Video Goes Viral.

Video of The Incident:

After the video went viral, senior authorities took cognizance of the incident. Araria Superintendent of police even ordered an inquiry into the matter. Till now, 113 COVID-19 have been reported in the state. Two people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus in Bihar. Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 18,601 in India on Tuesday. The death toll also jumped to 590 in the country.