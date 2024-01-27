Patna, January 27: As the political crisis deepens in Bihar, the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) has called the meeting of its core committee at the residence of Jitan Ram Manjhi which is currently underway in Patna. Sources said that Jitan Ram Manjhi, his son Santosh Kumar Suman and all other four MLAs are present in the meeting to discuss the future strategy.

Jitan Ram Manjhi has also got an offer from RJD for the Chief Minister’s post. RJD has also offered him that any MLA from his party can take the post of the Chief Minister. It is believed that Jitan Ram Manjhi may not go with the RJD but may form an alliance with JD-U and BJP. Bihar Political Crisis: Chirag Paswan Meets With Amit Shah in Delhi; BJP, RJD and JDU Hold Separate Meetings (Watch Videos).

BJP State President Samrat Choudhary also reached out to Jitan Ram Manjhi and assured him that his party’s interest will be taken care of after the next government is formed in the state. Manjhi is already an ally of NDA and is likely to go with Nitish Kumar. Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar Likely To Return to NDA; BJP Calls Meeting of Party MPs, MLAs in Patna, Congress Leaders To Meet in Purnea.

JD-U's Chief Nitish Kumar is likely to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister for the 9th time on Sunday. Bihar had a coalition government head by Nitish Kumar and supported by RJD along with other alliance parties. Nitish Kumar's JD-U was also an ally of Congress-led INDIA bloc.

