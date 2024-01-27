New Delhi [India], January 27 (ANI): Amid turmoil in Bihar political scenario , Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan who met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in the national capital on Saturday said the "situation is very positive regarding the alliance."

BJP National President JP Nadda was also present at the meeting at Shah's residence today.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: From Infra Development to Digital Inclusion and More, Here's a Look at Expectations of Political Parties From Interim Budget.

After the meeting, Paswan todl reporters that more clarity over the prevaling political situation in the State will emerge in the next few days.

"It was important to know what is happening in Bihar today. On this issue, I held a meeting with Amit Shah and JP Nadda ji today. I have kept my concerns before them over Bihar. They have given assurance on various issues. The situation is very positive regarding the alliance. In the coming days, the situation will become more clear, and after that, our party will take a stand. We are a part of NDA today," he said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Physically-Challenged Man Hires Contract Killer for Rs 3 Lakh To Kill 66-Year-Old Father, Arrested.

Meanwhile, a core committee meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party is underway in Bihar's capital Patna.

Bihar Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP MP and former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary participated in the meeting.

Former Janata Dal (United) president Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh arrived at the residence of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in Patna today.

Also, several Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders arrived at Deputy CM Tejaswi Yadav's residence. Vijay Kumar Mandal, Lalit Kumar Yadav, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Bihar Law Minister Shamim Ahmad and Binod Jaiswal visited Bihar's Deputy chief minster's residence in Patna.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said "INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress."

In 2000, Nitish became Chief Minister of the state for the first time after campaigning against RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'Jungle Raaj'. Till now, he has held the chief ministerial post eight times.

In 2013, Nitish broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as the BJP's prime ministerial candidate. He expressed his displeasure to the BJP over Modi's selection as the PM face, and after the BJP decided to not change its decision, Kumar left the alliance.

In 2017, Nitish forged a grand alliance with the RJD and Congress and returned as chief minister in 2015. He walked out of the grand alliance in 2017, accusing the RJD of corruption and choking governance in the state.

In 2022, Nitish Kumar snapped ties with the BJP once again, alleging the BJP was conspiring against him and trying to influence JD-U MLAs to rebel against him.

There are speculations of Nitish Kumar joining forces with the BJP. The move comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in a few months as well as the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections in 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)