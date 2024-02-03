Patna, February 3: A 26-year-old youth was killed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and his body thrown in the main chowk of the village, police said on Friday. The incident occurred at Sumera village under Turki outpost in the district and the victim is identified as Ranjan Kumar. Bihar Shocker: Minor Girl on Her Way to Tuition Centre Gang-Raped by Five in Gaya; Minor Boy Arrested, Four at Large

The villagers spotted the dead body with stab wounds at the main chowk of the village and informed his father Nageshwar Shah and local police about the incident. The local police reached the spot with the dog squad for the investigation. Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Friend Over Rs 500 in Bhojpur; Arrested

"We have registered an FIR under IPC sections of murder against unidentified persons. The matter is under investigation. We called for the dog squad as well. The case will be cracked soon," Turki outpost in charge Ravi Prakash said.

