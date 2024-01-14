Patna, January 14: A man in Bihar's Bhojpur has been arrested for killing his friend over a Rs 500 dispute, police said on Sunday. Superintendent of Police, Bhojpur, Pramod Kumar Yadav said that the accused, identified as Ajay Mahto, also tried to mutilate the body as well.

"A complaint was filed by a person named Vinod Singh that his nephew Mohan Singh was found missing since January 10 from his native village Bada Basantpur under Mufassil police station in the district. His dead body was found a couple of days later. We constituted a team and managed to arrest the main accused of this case," he said. Bihar Shocker: Woman Kills Husband After Being Stopped From Making Social Media Reels.

The accused confessed that he had a dispute of Rs 500 with the victim. On January 10, the accused brought Mohan Singh from home for a liquor party. When Singh became inebriated, accused Ajay Mahto throttled his neck until he was dead. He also tried to remove his eyes using fingers. However, he failed in his attempt,” the SP said, adding that they were interrogating the accused to find out if there was involvement of other persons in the crime.

