Mumbai Shocker: Man Pushes College Student Out of Local Train After She Objected to Him Beating Transgender Friend

Mumbai, March 5: In a shocking incident, a college student was pushed out of a local train by a man at Mahim after she objected to him beating his transgender friend in a ladies coach. According to a Times of India report, the accused Ali Naushad Shaikh was arrested. Police said that Shaikh was in a relationship with the transgender person and they had a fight a few days back.

On Friday, Shaikh noticed his transgender friend on the train. He boarded it and started hurling abuses at her. Other women objected when the started to hit her. A college student who was in the same coach along with her cousin rushed to the transgender person's defence and opposed Shaikh. This agitated shaikh and he slapped the collegian. Mumbai Shocker: 6-Month Pregnant Woman Pushed From Running Mumbai Local Train by Her Husband Who Wanted Her to Abort Foetus.

The other women by this time in the coach started yelling and they blocked the door. Shaikh pushed the college student out of the train which was stationary at Mahim station. He attempted to flee, but the other women raised an alarm and the patrolling officer caught Shaikh.

In a shocking incident last year, a 20-year-old pregnant woman was pushed out of a running train by her husband between Dahisar and Mira Road. According to a Times of India report, the accused Sagar Dhodi and his second wife were in the middle of a fight when he pushed her. The woman however, survived the fall because the train was moving slowly.