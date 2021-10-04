Patna, October 4: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his cousin after a dispute broke out between the duo over returning of Rs 8,000. According to report, the incident took place on Saturday in Patna. The accused, identified as Jaggu Kewat, has been arrested by the police for allegedly stabbing his cousin, identified Chotu Kewat, to death and an FIR has been registered in this regard. The victim was rushed to the hospital, however he died of excessive bleeding.

According to a report by the Times Of India, Jaggu and Chotu, both daily wagers, used to live with their family members in Patna after their respective parents passed away. Chotu had reportedly borrowed a sum of Rs 8,000 from Jaggu several months back. The dispute broke out over the repayment of the same. Following which, the accused took a knife and attacked the victim, who died of excessive bleeding. Delhi Shocker: Man Stabbed to Death Over Non-Payment of Rs 300 Loan in Anand Parbat Area, 3 Apprehended.

Mehendiganj SHO Dharmendra Kumar told the TOI, “At around 9pm on Saturday, dispute broke out amid both inside the house for returning money. Jaggu picked up a vegetable knife and stabbed Chotu once below naval. He was rushed to NMCH but died on the way due to excessive bleeding." The police have arrested Jaggu and a case has been registered. Bihar Shocker: Man Stabs Friend to Death for Refusing to Pay Him Rs 50 in Patna District.

A similar incident was reported from Delhi on Saturday. A man was allegedly Anand Parbat area killed in over non-payment of Rs 300 loan. The police reportedly apprehended three people in this regard.

