New Delhi, October 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Delhi where a man was allegedly killed for the non-payment of Rs 300 loan. Reports inform that the crime was reported from the Anand Parbat area of central Delhi on Saturday. Soon after the incident was reported, Police swung into action and apprehended three people in connection with the crime. Delhi Shocker: 17-Year-Old Boy Stabbed to Death by School Junior in Okhla.

According to a report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as Shailender. He worked at a chemist shop. He had taken a loan of Rs 300 from the accused. The report states that on Saturday, the victim received a call from the accused, asking for his money. Shailender replied saying that he will pay his money in the evening and ended the call. Delhi Shocker: 40-Year-Old Security Guard Stabs Wife To Death in Mehrauli; Arrested.

The report further informs that one of the accused’s friends had told the victim over the phone to pay money before the evening but Shailender had disagreed. When the victim was on his way home, the three men apprehended him and started thrashing him brutally. In a fit of rage, one of the accused pulled out a knife and attacked him, leading to his death.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 02:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).