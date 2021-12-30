Patna, Dec 30: A woman in Bihar's Gopalganj district gave birth to a baby having 4 legs on Thursday.

Ravina Khatoon, the mother of the infant, a resident of Rewtith village in Baikunthpur block, was admitted in the Primary Health Centre (PHC) after labour pains on Thursday morning. Goat Gives Birth to Rare Hairless Baby With 'Human-Like' Face in Assam (See Pics)

Khatoon gave birth to a child in the morning hours. The doctors were shocked on seeing that the infant had four legs. They said the mother and child are healthy.

After the news spread in Rewtith village a large number of villagers assembled at the PHC to have a glimpse of the child.

The PHC doctors immediately sent the infant to the PICU ward in Sadar hospital, Gopalganj for better care.

Dr Saurabh Agrawal, a senior doctor of Sadar hospital, said that such cases happened rarely, one in a lakh. Rare Two-Headed Calf With 3 Eyes Born to Cow In Odisha's Nabrangpur During Navaratri 2021; Locals Worship It As Maa Durga's Avatar, Video Goes Viral

"The symptoms of the infant are normal apart from 4 legs. Three legs are on the front side and one on the back side. Such cases appear probably due to genital disorder. We have sent the report of the infant to the civil surgeon's office in Gopalganj," Agrawal said.

