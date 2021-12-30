In an unusual incident, a goat gave birth to a human-like offspring in Assam's Cachar district, leaving locals in shock. According to reports, the kid was stillborn but its resemblance to a human offspring has surprised and scared many at the same time. Apart from its ears, most of the body features of the kid resembled humans, like its eyes, nose, and mouth. Shockingly, it was born with two limbs.

Check it Out:

Goat gives birth to human like baby in Assam, shocks villagers - See pics#Assam #news https://t.co/ncEcoNJ8rG — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)