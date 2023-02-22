Mumbai, February 22: Love is love, it comes in all shapes and sizes. And it has once again come true for this Bihar couple. According to a report, a 32-year-old woman, who got married 10 years ago, dumped her husband to marry his younger sister. They both found love 6 months ago, and decided to live as husband and wife, the report said. Romanticism-the idea that love can conquer all, after all. Rajasthan: Teacher Undergoes Sex-Change Surgery to Marry Student in Bharatpur (See Pics).

The incident made news when the in-laws, unable to cope up with getting defamed, forcibly took their daughter, identified as Soni devi (18), with them. Infuriated, Shukla Devi filed a kidnapping complaint against the in-laws. Reportedly, Shukla Devi used to wear male clothing and cut her hair to appear like a man to give Soni a feeling of a "husband." Post-marriage, Shukla Devi changed her name to Suraj Kumar. Shukla Devi wanted to go for a gender change surgery but dropped the plan after getting panicked while watching operation videos. Vadodara Shocker: Eight Years After Marriage, Wife Learns Her Husband Was Earlier Woman, Lodges Complaint of Cheating and Unnatural Sex.

All this earned a bad name for her in-laws in their neighbourhood, following which they took Soni with them. However, when Shukla Devi's husband was asked how he feels about it, he said he had no objection. "I am happy, if she is happy, Das, her husband, said. Das and Shukla Devi got married 10 years and have been blessed with two kids. Meanwhile, cops have launched a detailed probe into the matter and are verifying claims.

