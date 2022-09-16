Mumbai, September 16: In a bizarre incident, a 40-year-old married woman From Gujarat's Vadodara approached the Gotri police alleging that her husband, whom she married in 2014 was actually a woman. According to reports, the woman told cops that her husband has a sex change surgery in order to become a man. She also claimed that he hid the truth from her that he was a woman before tying the knot with her.

Acting on the woman's complaint, the Gotri police lodged a case of cheating and unnatural sex against her husband. The accused has been identified as Dr. Viraj Vardhan. Police officials said that Vardhan was earlier known as Vijaita when he was a woman. Besides, the husband, the police have also named his family members in the FIR. Vadodara Shocker: Octogenarian Woman Seeks Help After ‘Hypersexual’ 89-Year-Old Husband Frequently Demands Sexual Gratification; Asked To Consult Sexologist.

The woman also told cops that she met the accused nine years ago via a matrimonial site. In 2011, the woman's first husband died in a road accident. She has a 14-year-old daughter from her first marriage. Speaking to the Times of India, a police officer said, "They got formally married in February 2014 in presence of family members and even went on honeymoon to Kashmir. However, the man didn't consummate the marriage and kept giving excuses for many days. When she pressured him, he claimed that an accident that he had suffered while in Russia some years ago rendered him incapable of having sex."

The complainant also stated that her husband said that he would be normal after undergoing normal surgery. In 2020, he told his wife that he is going to Kolkata for bariatric surgery to reduce obesity. Later, he revealed the truth and told her about sex change surgery where he implanted male organs. However, he did not divulge more details about the surgery. "The woman alleged that he began performing unnatural sex with her and also threatened her with dire consequences if she talked about it to anyone," the officer added. Moradabad Shocker: Woman Subjected to Unnatural Sex, Given Triple Talaq After She Refuses To Sleep With Other Men; Three Including Husband Booked.

The woman also claimed that the accused bought a flat for a girl in their colony after taking a loan in her name. After the incident came to light, the Gotri police arrested the accused from Delhi and brought him to Vadodara.

