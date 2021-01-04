Shimla, January 4: The bird flu scare in Himachal Pradesh has forced the district administration in Kangra to ban the sale and purchase of chicken and other poultry items in several areas. Fish is also barred to be sold, as per the order issued y the Kangra DM's office. The restrictions will come into effect in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali and Indore areas of the district.

The items whose sale and purchase has been banned includes eggs, one of the widely consumed poultry product. The decision was taken after a number of migratory birds were found dead in the region. Their deaths are suspected to be a result of spreading bird flu. Bird Flu Suspected in Himachal Pradesh as 1,800 Migratory Birds Die.

"For the last 3-4 days, there has been large-scale mortality among bar-headed goose (migratory birds). As per the latest records, around 1,775 birds have died in the last few days," said Dr Vikram Singh, a senior veterinary pathologist of State Animal Husbandry Department.

Update by ANI

#UPDATE | Himachal Pradesh: Kangra District Magistrate issues order, completely prohibiting sale/purchase/export of any poultry/birds/fish of any breed/age & their related products (eggs, meat, chicken etc) in Fatehpur, Dehra, Jawali & Indora areas of Kangra. pic.twitter.com/2FD2x2Mo6v — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Bird flu is considered to occur naturally in wild waterfowl, and can spread through domestic poultry such as chickens, ducks and geese. The disease is transmissible through contact with an infected bird's feces, or secretions from its nose, mouth or eye. The last major bird flue in India was reported in 2006, which left the poultry industry wrecked.

