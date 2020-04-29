BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan Harasses Muslim Vegetable Vendor For Using Hindu Name, Tells Him Not to Enter the Area, Watch Video

BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, April 29: In a viral video, BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan was seen harassing a Muslim vegetable vendor and asking him to not enter the area for identifying himself with a Hindu name. According to an ANI update, the MLA has accepted that he was seen in the video and clarified that the reason for reprimanding the vegetable seller was because he was lying.

Sharan said, "The vendor said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin. He wasn't wearing masks and gloves. We know,16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur and 1 in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive." Gujarat Policemen Suspended For Harassing Vegetable Vendors by Overturning Their Carts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video.

Here's the viral video:

महोबा चरखारी के बीजेपी MLA बृज भूषण राजपूत ने सब्ज़ी वाले से नाम पूछा तो उसने राजकुमार नाम बताया। MLA ने जब हड़काया तो असली नाम हबीबुर्रहमान बताया। आप बताइये क्या MLA को ऐसा बर्ताव करना चाहिये। pic.twitter.com/n7zWEmlZEp — Manoj Rajan Tripathi (@manojrajant) April 29, 2020

Last month, in a shocking incident, few policemen, including the inspector in charge of Krishnagar area were seen overturning the carts of vegetable vendors on the roads amid the coronavirus lockdown. The incident was hugely criticised after the video went viral. Strict action was taken against all the accused, including the suspension of the policemen.