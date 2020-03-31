Gujarat Policemen Suspended For Harassing Vegetable Vendors by Overturning Their Carts Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Watch Video

Police overturning cart of vegetable vendor (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Gujarat, March 31: In a shocking incident, few policemen, including the inspector in charge of Krishnagar area were seen overturning the carts of vegetable vendors on the roads amid the coronavirus lockdown. As the video went viral and after facing huge criticism, strict action was taken against all the accused, including the suspension of the policemen.

In the midst of the coronavirus lockdown, police from across the country are facing a huge challenge of making people understand not to leave their home. There have been several incidents where police resorted to violence on the common man. Total Lockdown in India: Journalists, Delivery Boys Assaulted by Police Amid Nationwide Curfew, Say Reports.

Check the video of the incident:

Here's what Dr Shamsher Singh tweeted:

Strict Action has already been taken against these cops as per instructions of @dgpgujarat. @CMOGuj https://t.co/57KcVhOaf1 — Dr. Shamsher Singh IPS (@Shamsher_IPS) March 31, 2020

On the first day of the lockdown, reports emerged from all corners of India of alleged police excesses. Allegations were levelled against the civil security forces of assaulting people who were out on duty to provide essential services. From journalists to delivery boys, these people were verbally and physically abused by the police officials deployed to enforce the shutdown. A nationwide lockdown was announced by PM Narendra Modi to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed 42 lives in India.