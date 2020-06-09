BMC Issues Revised Guidelines, Allows Shops to Open For Full Working Hours From Monday to Saturday, Malls to Remain Shut

Visitors being screened for coronavirus at BMC head office in Mumbai (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 9: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued revised guidelines for easing of restrictions and phase-wise unlocking of the lockdown in Mumbai. Under the revised guidelines of the BMC, all shops, except those in malls and complexes, are allowed to open for full working hours from Monday to Saturday. All shops will remain shut on Sundays, said the guidelines. Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again' Amended Guidelines: Use of Open Gym Equipment, Swings Prohibited, Non-Teaching Staff of Schools Allowed to Operate.

"All shops on one side of the road will remain open for full working hours on one day while all the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the next day," the guidelines stated. Earlier, shops were allowed to open between 9 am and 5 pm on conditions that they adhere to lockdown norms like sanitising premises and enforcing social distancing for customers. The relaxation will not apply to shops in containment zones. BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus.

Rest of the BMC's revised guidelines are in sync with the Maharashtra government's "Mission Begin Again" guidelines issued on May 31. Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed inter-district movements of people in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area. Now, people can travel to and from Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts.

While the central government has extended lockdown in containment zones till June 30, it has allowed state governments to open various sectors. As of June 9, coronavirus has infected a staggering 88,528 persons in Maharashtra. In three months, the virus has devoured 3,169 people in the state, including 1,702 in Mumbai. Close to 41,000 patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra.