BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit Dies of Coronavirus

Mumbai, June 9: BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixit died of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday. He was 57. Shirish Dixit, who was posted in BMC's water department, had tested positive for coronavirus a couple of days ago. He was home quarantined as he was asymptomatic. He wasn't feeling well this morning. Subsequently, his family informed authorities. He has died when a team of health officials reached his residence, reports said. Supreme Court Asks Worst COVID-19 Hit Maharashtra to Make Concerted Efforts on Migrant Workers.

As of June 9, coronavirus has infected a staggering 88,528 persons in Maharashtra. In three months, the virus has devoured 3,169 people in the state, including 1,702 in Mumbai. Close to 41,000 patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra. Nearly 41,000 patients have recovered so far in Maharashtra. Since over the past fortnight, the state has been recording 75-plus fatalities, often shooting above 100, and new patients over 2000 daily. Dharavi, Asia's Largest Slum And COVID-19 Hotspot, Reports No Death in Past Week, Single-Day Coronavirus Tally Also Comes Down.

The biggest single-day spike was reported May 24 when 3,041 people had contracted coronavirus during the 24-hour period. As the number of patients and fatalities soar, hospitals, morgues, cemeteries or crematoria face a tough time coping with the COVID-19 rush. There have been some silver linings too. With a whopping 40,975 patients fully cured, Maharashtra has notched an impressive 46.28 percent recovery rate, and over 75K beds available as on date.