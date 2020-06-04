Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again' Amended Guidelines: Use of Open Gym Equipment, Swings Prohibited, Non-Teaching Staff of Schools Allowed to Operate

Coronavirus in India | representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, June 4: The Maharashtra government on Thursday made amendments to the guidelines issued on May 31 to re-open activities in a phased manner, also known as “mission begin again” or “Unlock 1”. The revised guidelines were shared by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on his official twitter handle of Maharashtra CMO. As per revised guidelines, open-air gyms, garden equipment, swings and bar in the open are not allowed to operate.

Now, all shops on the side of the lane will open for full working hours on one day, while shops on the other side of the lane will remain open on the next day. All private offices are allowed to operate with 10 percent of employee strength or 10 employees, whichever is more. Employers are also advised to educate employees about proper sanitisation. Lockdown 5.0: Maharashtra Issues 'Mission Begin Again' Guidelines, Markets to Open From June 5, Religious Places, Malls, Restaurants to Remain Closed.

Guidelines Issued by The Maharashtra Governement:

As per the amendments, people involved in the delivery of newspapers should wear mask and hand gloves. Schools are allowed to open only for the non-teaching purpose, including the development of e-content, evaluation of answer sheets and declaration of results. Though the state government regulated the inter-state and inter-district movement of people, but under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) people came travel without any restrictions. MMR spread over 4,355 sq. km, consists of 8 Municipal Corporations viz. Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi- Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar; and 9 Municipal Councils.

The state government on May 31 unveiled a slew of relaxations as part of the Centre's "unlock 1" strategy. Religious places and places of worship, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services, shopping malls, barber shops, spas, salons and beauty parlours will remain closed across the state until further orders.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in India due to coronavirus. Till now, 74,860 cases have been reported. The bulk of the infections were reported in Mumbai - which accounts for over 42,000 infections. Over 2,500 people also lost their lives in Maharashtra due to the deadly virus.