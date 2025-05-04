Mumbai, May 04: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad) for Sunday, May 04, 2025, will be announced online at bodolotteries.com in three scheduled draws—12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Organised under the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), this state-run lottery continues to draw massive participation from across Assam. Winners’ lists for each time slot will be available in a downloadable PDF format, allowing players to easily check their ticket numbers against the results of the Sunday draw.

Popular games like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Rosa, Singam, Deer, Kuil, and Swarnalaxmi are regularly played throughout the state. With a trusted government-backed system and structured prize distribution, the Bodoland Lottery remains a favourite among lottery players. The official website provides a clean and user-friendly platform, helping participants check results without unnecessary ads or interruptions.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

To check the latest Bodoland Lottery Result, participants can head to bodolotteries.com at the scheduled draw times. The official result will be shared in PDF format, listing winning ticket numbers clearly for easy reference. Visiting the official site is the safest way to access accurate results and avoid misleading third-party sources.

Currently, government-approved lotteries are operational in 13 Indian states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Sikkim, and West Bengal. While these games add a layer of thrill and anticipation, it’s important for players to remain mindful of their spending. Responsible participation is key, and players are urged to stay aware of the financial risks involved. As always, it’s wise to play within your budget.

