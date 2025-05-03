Mumbai, May 3: As archers take their positions for the final games of the week, anticipation builds around the Shillong Teer Results Today, May 3, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), these traditional archery-based games remain a significant part of Meghalaya’s cultural and gaming landscape. The day features results from multiple games, including Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Played at the Polo Ground in Shillong, these games are conducted in two rounds daily. The official Shillong Teer result for each game will be declared shortly online.

Players and enthusiasts can view the Shillong Teer Result Chart and winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2 on websites like meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The first round of results is usually announced around 10:30 AM, followed by the second round. Being the last weekday of Teer games before the weekend break, Saturday's results often see heightened participation and excitement. With accuracy and prediction at play, the game continues to attract hopeful bettors across the state. Check below for the latest winning numbers. Shillong Teer Results Today, May 02 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on May 03, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check the Shillong Teer Result for May 03, 2025, including the winning numbers for both Round 1 and Round 2, visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. These sites will display the official Shillong Teer Result Chart with the corresponding numbers for the day. The results for Round 1 are typically announced around 10:30 AM, followed by the Round 2 results. To view the results, simply look for the option labelled "Shillong Teer Result for May 03, 2025" on the website, and check the results for both rounds. Participants can also check Shillong Teer results below for easy access to the latest updates in both rounds. Mumbai Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Know Whether Betting and Gambling Are Legal or Illegal in India.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 52

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 16

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a unique archery-based lottery game deeply rooted in Meghalaya's traditional culture. Played from Monday to Saturday, the game takes place at the Polo Ground in Shillong and is conducted by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA). In this game, skilled archers shoot arrows at a target in two rounds, and the total number of arrows that hit the target determines the winning number, based on the last two digits. Participants place bets on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, predicting the outcome for Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer is completely legal under the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax Act, making it a government-regulated form of lottery.

