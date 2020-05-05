Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Group Case: 15-Year-Old Boy Taken Into Custody by Delhi Police After Screenshots of Chats Objectifying Underage Girls and Gang-Rape Threats Went Viral

Delhi Police | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 5: Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police has lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the complaint registered against a private Instagram group called Bois Locker Room, where teenage boys from prominent south Delhi schools discussed underage girls’ body parts, shared their pictures and issued gang-rape threats. A 15-year-old boy was also taken into custody by the police, said Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal. Bois Locker Room Instagram Chat Leaks & Worrying 'Gang Rape Comments' by Delhi Teenage Boys Is a Grim Reminder of Mumbai IB School Students Talking About 'Raping' Classmate.

"Police has registered an FIR in the #BoysLockerRoom matter and a 15 year old was held last evening. Hope all culprits are arrested soon. However young they may be, they must understand that it’s NOT OK to harass girls! The message should be delivered clearly once and for all! (sic)," Maliwal tweeted on Tuesday. Leaked screenshots of chat group Bois Locker Room have stirred up a storm over rape culture in India. Bois Locker Room: DCW Issues Notice to Delhi Police & Instagram, Asks For FIR Copy & Details of Accused.

The Instagram group came to light after a girl from south Delhi shared the screenshot on social media exposing the members and scores of similar groups. "A group of south delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named "boy's locker room" where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it (sic)," she had written. Screenshots of chats showed numerous boys sharing photos of underage girls, objectifying them, and planning "gang rapes".

According to the Delhi Police, a prominent private school filed a complaint at the Saket police station. "In their complaint, school authorities requested police to investigate the incident. Police, using technical surveillance, got the registered number of the 15-year-old, who had allegedly shared a photograph on the group. His phone was switched off. After finding his address, he was apprehended on Monday evening," an officer was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.